CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads

New variant of covid symptoms may include hoarseness, fever, redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands, more

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that twelve states have reported higher positivity rates for COVID-19 tests.

Positivity rates are surging as the “stratus,” new COVID version, is rapidly spreading nationwide.

Summer outbreaks of COVID aren’t astonishing, particularly as many children return to school, increasing their chances of contracting the virus.

However, this recent COVID-19 wave comes as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unilaterally changed federal COVID vaccine guidelines.

Notably, the CDC recently updated its regional data for COVID-19 test positivity, effective Monday, August 11, covering the week ending August 2.

Here is the list of the states with the highest COVID-19 test’s positivity rates:

Arkansas (12%), Texas (12%), New Mexico (12%),Louisiana (12%), Oklahoma (12%), Arizona (11.3%), California (11.3%), Nevada (11.3%), Washington (11.1%), Idaho (11.1%), Oregon (11.1%), Alaska (11.1%).

It is pertinent to mention that COVID-19 cases are significantly spiking in 45 states, with wastewater activity upgraded to “moderate.” The XFG “stratus” variant, now 14% of US cases, may evade immunity; however, vaccines remain effective.

Covid symptoms

New variant of covid symptoms may include hoarseness, fever, loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath, and redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands.

