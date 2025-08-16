Home / Health

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds

Including this fruit in your daily diet may support better sleep naturally

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds
This common food could help you sleep better, study finds

A fruit that we often overlook has been found to potentially help improve sleep quality and make it easier to get a good night's sleep.

Interestingly, the fruit is non other than avocado!

The study, supported by the Avocado Nutrition Center was originally designed to examine the effects of avocado on heart health, as per The Independent.

However, participants reported improvement in sleep, prompting researchers to explore the benefit on sleep as well.

The study, which involved 969 US adults with larger waistlines, concluded that adults who ate one avocado every day for six month experienced better sleep quality than those who ate fewer than two avocados per month.

Also, people who ate avocados every day tended to have healthier overall diets and lower cholesterol levels.

Dr. John Saito, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and pulmonologist at Children's Hospital of Orange County said in a statement, noting, "This was a cardiovascular health trial, making the sleep benefits more credible since they emerged as unexpected secondary findings in a well-designed randomized controlled trial."

Improved sleep linked to eating avocados may be due to its nutrients like tryptophan, folate and magnesium.

Magnesium helps muscles relax and contract while tryptophan and folate help the body to produce melatonin, the hormone that controls sleep cycle.

While avocados are nutritious, they are still high in fat and calories as eating a whole large avocado can add around 400 calories to your daily intake.

Experts recommend to eat avocados in moderation such as in smoothie or salad.

You Might Like:

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study
Blood of children who received benefit from exposure therapy indicated reduced levels of immunoglobulins, cytokines, more

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries
Up to 108,000 measles cases have been confirmed worldwide this year, with Europe, Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths
Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, a bacterial disease, spread via contaminated water and food

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK
Eli Lilly will significantly rise the price of Mounjaro in the UK by up to 170% from September

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada
Health Department didn’t provide the exact timeline for its launch; however, a project team is currently in place

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads
New variant of covid symptoms may include hoarseness, fever, redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands, more

Federal cuts to mRNA vaccine development will impact vermont vaccine readiness

Federal cuts to mRNA vaccine development will impact vermont vaccine readiness
These cuts in mRNA vaccines have mainly affected infectious disease vaccine research.

60-year-old man develops bromism after taking dietary advice from ChatGPT

60-year-old man develops bromism after taking dietary advice from ChatGPT
The patient developed symptoms, including paranoia, excessive thirst, psychosis, and insomnia

Losing weight before IVF linked to higher pregnancy chances, study

Losing weight before IVF linked to higher pregnancy chances, study
Weight loss interventions were not linked to pregnancy loss, and their effect on live birth rates remained under wraps.

Thousands of men getting unnecessary treatment for prostate cancer in UK

Thousands of men getting unnecessary treatment for prostate cancer in UK
In the UK, over 56,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, among them nearly 6,500 men opt for monitoring

Monica Seles reveals myasthenia gravis diagnosis

Monica Seles reveals myasthenia gravis diagnosis
Monica Seles has collaborated with Argenx, a global immunology company, to raise awareness regarding myasthenia gravis

Broccoli recalled in Italy after man dies from eating sandwich amid fatal illness

Broccoli recalled in Italy after man dies from eating sandwich amid fatal illness
A man died and 9 others have been rushed to hospital, after eating sandwiches filled with broccoli amid a Botulism outbreak