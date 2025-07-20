World’s best island for 2025 revealed as travellers choose their top destination

Holidaymakers have once again shared their favourite island destinations and at the top of the list is a breathtaking island in the central Aegean Sea.
The island is especially admired for its stunning blue-and -white traditional villages, beautiful golden sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.
Readers of Travel + Leisure voted the Greek island of Paros as the best island in the world.
The magazine pointed out that while Paros ranked 24th last year, it has now climbed to the number one spot.
The island of Paros was well known for producing fine white marble which is now considered a trademark of the Greek islands.
Among all the beaches on the island of Paros, Kolybithres Beach is the most famous and frequently visited by tourists.
Other notables beaches on the island includes Molos Beach, Golden Beach and Monastiri Beach.
Another key attraction is the Panagia Ekatondapiliani, a Byzantine church that is known as the most precious landmark on the island of Paros.
For history enthusiasts, there are also ancient archaeological sites such as temple dedicated to Athena from around 525 BC and a sanctuary of Asclepius from the 4th century.
Visitors to Paros are also recommended to explore the ruins of a Venetian Castle from the 13th century, located in the village of Naousa.