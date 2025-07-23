Patient tragically dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina

Prisma Richland Children’s Hospital has confirmed the death of a patient from fatal brain-eating amoeba, sparking serious health concerns,
The South Carolina Department of Health believes that the patient encountered a rare, but life-threatening, organism at Lake Murray.
Health officials stated that the amoeba is usually found in freshwater lakes, ponds, and rivers.
However, it was confirmed where particularly the infection was reported, with state officials having not cautioned about the larger risk to the public.
South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell stated, “This is not a threat to the general public. I think the fact that this is extremely rare, about 10 cases per year in the United States, really indicates that recreational water activities for the general public are actually quite safe.”
“We do recommend that people observe certain safe swimming behaviors. There are certain things that can increase the risk, but as we know, people participate in swimming, water skiing, diving, all sorts of things. And the fact that this is so rare in the United States tells us that these warm bodies of water do not pose a significant threat.”
Bell further addressed concerns regarding why DPH confirmed the infection late, nearly two weeks after it reportedly occurred.
“We don’t generally provide updates to the public on this particular organism,” she said.
How does the brain eating amoeba enter the body?
Amoeba is entering into the body through the nose and making its way to the brain, leading to severe complications.
Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Primsa Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia, described the formation of Amoeba.
“As it gets hot outside, it increases the number of amoeba,” she stated.
“But in addition to that, when it gets really hot outside, a lot of times water levels drop. So, it condenses the amount of amoeba per how much water there is.”
Experts stated that children who come to the hospital with the infection are admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to several symptoms.