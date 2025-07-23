Patient tragically dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina

Patient tragically dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina
Patient tragically dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina

Prisma Richland Children’s Hospital has confirmed the death of a patient from fatal brain-eating amoeba, sparking serious health concerns,

The South Carolina Department of Health believes that the patient encountered a rare, but life-threatening, organism at Lake Murray.

Health officials stated that the amoeba is usually found in freshwater lakes, ponds, and rivers.

However, it was confirmed where particularly the infection was reported, with state officials having not cautioned about the larger risk to the public.

South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell stated, “This is not a threat to the general public. I think the fact that this is extremely rare, about 10 cases per year in the United States, really indicates that recreational water activities for the general public are actually quite safe.”

“We do recommend that people observe certain safe swimming behaviors. There are certain things that can increase the risk, but as we know, people participate in swimming, water skiing, diving, all sorts of things. And the fact that this is so rare in the United States tells us that these warm bodies of water do not pose a significant threat.”

Bell further addressed concerns regarding why DPH confirmed the infection late, nearly two weeks after it reportedly occurred.

“We don’t generally provide updates to the public on this particular organism,” she said. 

How does the brain eating amoeba enter the body? 

Amoeba is entering into the body through the nose and making its way to the brain, leading to severe complications.

Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Primsa Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia, described the formation of Amoeba.

“As it gets hot outside, it increases the number of amoeba,” she stated.

“But in addition to that, when it gets really hot outside, a lot of times water levels drop. So, it condenses the amount of amoeba per how much water there is.”

Experts stated that children who come to the hospital with the infection are admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to several symptoms.

Related
Read more : Health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health
Discover a few essential morning habits to promote heart health

Juul E-Cigs receives FDA approval after years of legal battle

Juul E-Cigs receives FDA approval after years of legal battle
FDA stated that it will enable Juul to sell its e-cigarette device and tobacco and menthol refill cartridges

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland
Mpox virus can be transmitted through person-to-person contact

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump
CVI happens when the veins in legs are unable to properly transport blood to the heart

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study
Results indicated that individuals with hyperglycemia had reduced numbers of remaining teeth and worse OD scores

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study
Results indicated that people consuming GLP-1 drugs were at a significantly higher risk of developing GERD

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause
Premature menopause is considered 'early menopause' when the ovaries stop performing normal function before the age of 40

Added sugars and artificial sweeteners associated with early puberty in children

Added sugars and artificial sweeteners associated with early puberty in children
Researchers found a strong link between sugar, aspartame, sucralose and glycyrrhizin and an increased risk of early puberty