First human flesh-eating screwworm case reported in US

United States has reported first-ever case of flesh-eating screwworm parasite in a Maryland resident.
According to Reuters, the US Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, August 24, announced that an American has been detected with New World screwworm, first human case of the country.
The person detected with the flesh-eating parasite travelled from Guatemala, a Central American country dealing with the outbreak of the parasite along with southern Mexico.
The case, investigated by the Maryland Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was confirmed by the CDC as New World screwworm on August 4, and involved a patient who returned from travel to El Salvador, HHS spokesman Andrew G. Nixon said in an email to Reuters.
Earlier, Reuters reported that beef industry sources said last week that the CDC had confirmed a case of New World screwworm in a person in Maryland who had traveled to the United States from Guatemala.
Nixon did not address the discrepancy on the source of the human case.
"The risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low," he said.
The US government has not confirmed any cases in animals this year.