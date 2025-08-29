Home / Health

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100

Those who have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them and clean the surfaces they touched

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert regarding a Salmonella outbreak that has hospitalised up to 100 individuals in 14 states, withCalifornia, the hardest hit-city, accounting for nearly 80% of the cases.

The outbreak has been identified to cage-free eggs from Country Eggs, LLC, based in Lucerne Valley, San Bernardino County.

On Wednesday, the company recalled its Large Brown Cage Free “Sunshine Yolks” eggs.

So far, 73 Californians have sickened with the similar strain of Salmonella, which may lead to intense cramps, fever, and diarrhea. Moreover, 18 people have been admitted nationwide; however, no deaths have been reported yet.

The recalled eggs were distributed in California and Nevada between June 16 and July 9.

They seem to appear under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho and Nijiya Markets. Cartons with a code mentioned “CA 7695” and sell-by dates from July 1 to Sept. 18.

Those who have purchased these eggs are urged to discard them and clean the surfaces they touched.

It is pertinent to mention that Salmonella symptoms often appear six hours to six days after exposure, which includes diarrhea, vomiting, fever higher than 102°F, and dehydration.

People who get hospitalised with Salmonella usually have an illness that lasts four to seven days.

The CDC stated that although most individuals recover without treatment, some people need to be hospitalised, and children younger than 5, elderly individuals and immunocompromised ones are vulnerable to contract Salmonella.

