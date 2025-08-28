Home / Health

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study

Research revealed that saturated fat common in processed foods and animal items is considered a key factor to trigger asthma

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study
Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study

A recent study discovered that fatty foods may trigger neutrophilic asthma, a non-allergic form of asthma associated with microbial proteins.

According to a report published in Science Translational Medicine, fatty foods may contribute to asthma.

The study underscored stearic acid, a saturated fat common in processed foods and animal items, as a major factor of the condition.

Stearic acid appears to spark a chain reaction that may trigger lung inflammation.

In contrast, oleic acid, an unsaturated fat, was discovered to suppress inflammation.

Senior author Dr. David Hill of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia stated, “Many believed childhood obesity was behind this form of asthma.”

“But we observed neutrophilic asthma even in children who weren’t obese, which led us to investigate dietary fats. Our findings show that certain saturated long-chain fatty acids can cause neutrophilic asthma independent of obesity,” David added.

This asthma subtype is difficult to treat in contrast to allergic asthma, and it is expected to cause severe complications.

Several other mouse studies revealed that stearic acid significantly raised lung macrophages—white blood cells driving inflammation.

However, inhibitory drugs targetting inflammatory proteins may minimise their effect.

Researchers further revealed that targeted diets and new treatments may assist in preventing or managing this difficult asthma type.

You Might Like:

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study
Scientists further discovered that nearly 11.9% of participants faced bullying at both ages 9 and 15

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe kind of pneumonia that is commonly found in water vapours, humidifiers

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions
Under new restrictions, Covid vaccine authorisations are currently limited to higher-risk groups

More women in cardiac device trials reveal major differences in ICD results

More women in cardiac device trials reveal major differences in ICD results
Results indicated that men were twice as likely as women to die or suffer life-threatening arrhythmias

Mediterranean diet may reduce risk of Type 2 diabetes, study

Mediterranean diet may reduce risk of Type 2 diabetes, study
Results indicated a reduced diabetes risk for those on the Mediterranean diet, with an increased effect found in men than women

Feel Free Herbal Tonic faces backlash over misleading marketing

Feel Free Herbal Tonic faces backlash over misleading marketing
Feel Free is marketed as a plant-based wellness drink that significantly boosts 'relaxation, productivity and focus'

Eli Lilly’s 'Orforglipron' succeeded in latest trial for regulatory approval

Eli Lilly’s 'Orforglipron' succeeded in latest trial for regulatory approval
FDA accepted another drug manufacturer, Novo Nordisk’s application for an oral form of Wegovy

First human flesh-eating screwworm case reported in US

First human flesh-eating screwworm case reported in US
First-ever US case of screwworm parasite has been detected in person after travel from Guatemala

Essential tips to maintain liver health

Essential tips to maintain liver health
Discover a few essential ways to maintain your liver health

Does long-term use of contraceptive pills cause infertility?

Does long-term use of contraceptive pills cause infertility?
Experts stated that prior use of contraceptives does not reduce the chances of pregnancy later

FDA recalls more frozen shrimp amid contamination concerns

FDA recalls more frozen shrimp amid contamination concerns
FDA is currently probing the contamination source to protect the food supply

Is inadequate sleep causing harm among teens?

Is inadequate sleep causing harm among teens?
Sleep problems may fuel impulsiveness, aggravate coping with anxiety, and increase negative thinking