Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study

Drinkers who regularly performed exercises lowered the risk of liver-related death by 69%

A recent study revealed that regularly performing physical activity and healthy eating may offer life-saving protection from alcohol-related liver disease.

According to a study published in the Journal of Hepatology, binge drinkers are recommended to maintain a healthy lifestyle to avoid severe conditions.

For the study, researchers assessed data from more than 60,000 U.S. adults and found daily alcohol consumption at any level is linked to a significantly higher risk of liver-related mortality.

Results indicated that maintaining a balanced diet and increasing physical activity reduced the odds.

The benefit was particularly higher among binge drinkers.

Drinkers who regularly performed exercises lowered the risk of liver-related death by 69%. Moreover, a healthy diet minimised the risk by 84%.

In terms of the diet, consuming vegetables, seafood, fruits, and less processed food, with healthy fats offered enhanced protection.

Researchers stressed the need to adapt healthy lifestyle habits – including diet and exercise, and diligently monitor when screening for alcohol-related health problems.

In the US, more than half of adults over 18 years of age regularly consume alcohol, and approximately 178,000 individuals lose their lives from excessive alcohol use each year.

