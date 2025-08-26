Feel Free Herbal Tonic faces backlash over misleading marketing

A popular herbal tonic manufactured by Botanic Tonics, Feel Free, has made headlines all across social media but is sparking debate over its addictive nature.
It is marketed as a plant-based wellness drink that significantly boosts “relaxation, productivity and focus."
Feel Free contains a range of properties due to the presence of kava and kratom, a Southeast Asian plant with opioid-like properties associated with dependency.
TikTok creator Jasmine Adeoye shared her struggles with Feel Free drink, describing how her consumption significantly increased from occasional use to as many as 12 bottles every day.
The frequent intake of the drink left her with severe withdrawal symptoms, including financial debt and health-related complications.
Jasmine described the experience as “gas station heroin,” echoing warnings from others who reported a range of adverse effects, hospitalisations, financial debt, and more.
Kratom is not federally regulated despite FDA warnings regarding its addictive properties. While the sale of kratom as a supplement or food additive is strictly prohibited, Feel free is still available in gas stations and stores nationwide.
Botanic Tonics, which resolved an $8.75 million class-action lawsuit in 2024 without admitting wrongdoing, has labelled stronger warnings.
According to experts, the product keeps flourishing in the wellness sphere where undisclosed promotion and poor consumer education blur the line between a supplement and addictive properties.