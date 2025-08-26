Home / Health

Feel Free Herbal Tonic faces backlash over misleading marketing

Feel Free is marketed as a plant-based wellness drink that significantly boosts 'relaxation, productivity and focus'

Feel Free Herbal Tonic faces backlash over misleading marketing
Feel Free Herbal Tonic faces backlash over misleading marketing

A popular herbal tonic manufactured by Botanic Tonics, Feel Free, has made headlines all across social media but is sparking debate over its addictive nature.

It is marketed as a plant-based wellness drink that significantly boosts “relaxation, productivity and focus."

Feel Free contains a range of properties due to the presence of kava and kratom, a Southeast Asian plant with opioid-like properties associated with dependency.

TikTok creator Jasmine Adeoye shared her struggles with Feel Free drink, describing how her consumption significantly increased from occasional use to as many as 12 bottles every day.

The frequent intake of the drink left her with severe withdrawal symptoms, including financial debt and health-related complications.

Jasmine described the experience as “gas station heroin,” echoing warnings from others who reported a range of adverse effects, hospitalisations, financial debt, and more.

Kratom is not federally regulated despite FDA warnings regarding its addictive properties. While the sale of kratom as a supplement or food additive is strictly prohibited, Feel free is still available in gas stations and stores nationwide.

Botanic Tonics, which resolved an $8.75 million class-action lawsuit in 2024 without admitting wrongdoing, has labelled stronger warnings.

According to experts, the product keeps flourishing in the wellness sphere where undisclosed promotion and poor consumer education blur the line between a supplement and addictive properties. 

You Might Like:

Eli Lilly’s 'Orforglipron' succeeded in latest trial for regulatory approval

Eli Lilly’s 'Orforglipron' succeeded in latest trial for regulatory approval
FDA accepted another drug manufacturer, Novo Nordisk’s application for an oral form of Wegovy

First human flesh-eating screwworm case reported in US

First human flesh-eating screwworm case reported in US
First-ever US case of screwworm parasite has been detected in person after travel from Guatemala

Essential tips to maintain liver health

Essential tips to maintain liver health
Discover a few essential ways to maintain your liver health

Does long-term use of contraceptive pills cause infertility?

Does long-term use of contraceptive pills cause infertility?
Experts stated that prior use of contraceptives does not reduce the chances of pregnancy later

FDA recalls more frozen shrimp amid contamination concerns

FDA recalls more frozen shrimp amid contamination concerns
FDA is currently probing the contamination source to protect the food supply

Is inadequate sleep causing harm among teens?

Is inadequate sleep causing harm among teens?
Sleep problems may fuel impulsiveness, aggravate coping with anxiety, and increase negative thinking

Assisting people associated with increased level of cognitive function, study

Assisting people associated with increased level of cognitive function, study
Results indicated that shaping into volunteering and informal helping were both linked to an increased level of cognitive function

Diet-rich in Omega-3s may protect against myopia, study

Diet-rich in Omega-3s may protect against myopia, study
Results indicated that saturated fats from butter, red meat and palm oil significantly increase the risk of myopia

People with metabolic syndrome at 40% higher risks of Parkinson's disease

People with metabolic syndrome at 40% higher risks of Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that mainly affects motor neurons and may aggravate over time

Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)

Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)
Tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever symptoms in humans include stomach pain, headache, fever, and hives on body

Health alert: California resident tests positive for bubonic plague

Health alert: California resident tests positive for bubonic plague
Bubonic plague symptoms includes chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fever

Valley fever cases surge in California: Symptoms, vulnerable population

Valley fever cases surge in California: Symptoms, vulnerable population
Valley fever symptoms include cough, dizziness, dyspnea, night sweats, joint pain, and muscle soreness