WhatsApp introduces wave emoji greeting to help start conversations more easily

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to send a greeting message with a wave emoji!
This new feature is designed to help people feel more comfortable starting a chat with someone they've never messaged before.
If you open a chat with someone you've never messaged before, a suggestion appears at the bottom of the screen, which encourages you to send a wave emoji as a friendly and easy way to start a conversation, as per WABetaInfo.
This same emoji is also used in other parts of the app like voice chats where "Wave All" feature lets users alert all the group members to join the chat.
By adding this feature, WhatsApp reduces the pressure of figuring out what to say first by offering a simple yet casual way to say hello.
It is worth mentioning that if someone doesn't want to use the suggestion, they can easily remove it by tapping the close button next to it.
The new feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a revamped About feature with disappearing status options.
With this feature, users can choose to make their profile's "About" text automatically disappear after a certain time.