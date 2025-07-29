Discover world’s prettiest city without tourist crowds

We travel to find peace and take a break from our busy schedules but sometimes travelling itself becomes exhausting especially when there are too many tourists at the same place.
In Europe, there is a lesser-known yet extremely beautiful place known for its natural scenery, old historic streets and peaceful riverside views with fewer tourist numbers.
Trebinje is situated near the borders of Croatia and Montenegro and has an old, historic atmosphere.
Trebinje is not yet filled with tourists but its popularity is slowly growing.
In the previous year, it had over 23,000 overnight visitors, the highest it has ever had, as per ExpressUK.
Still, when compared to famous European cities like Paris, Barcelona or Venice, which attracts millions of tourists every year, Trebinje remains quiet, peaceful and mostly untouched by large crowds.
Trebinje was first known in the 10th century as Travunia and was an important stop on old trade routes between the Adriatic coast and the Balkan region.
Over the centuries, the city was ruled by different empires, Byzantine, Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian which left a mix of cultural influences.
These influences can still be seen today in the city's architecture like its stone bridges, Orthodox churches and lively town squares.
Some of the top places to visit in Trebinje include Arslanagić Bridge, Hercegovačka Gračanica Monastery and the charming Old Town, which has stone walls and cobblestone streets.
Not far from the city, you can also visit the stunning Kravica Waterfalls, often nicknamed "mini Niagara," offering a peaceful and scenic place to relax away from the city.