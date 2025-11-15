World

Storm Claudia forces authorities to declare major emergency in Britain

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Authorities have declared a major emergency following Storm Claudia, as heavy rain and flooding are expected to continue across Britain and Ireland.

The warning, issued early on Saturday, November 15 indicates a serious risk to people's lives with emergency services working continuously to rescue and evacuate those in danger.

South Wales fire and rescue declared a major incident in Monmouth in the early hours of Saturday after “severe and widespread” flooding.

The official yellow weather alert for rain in parts of England, the south-west and Wales ended at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Flooding has filled the streets, leaving cars stranded and has entered many shops.

Some shop owners were even trapped inside their stores as the water continued to rise.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's area manager for the region, Matt Jones said in a statement, noting, “This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected," as per ExpressUK.

“I would urge the public to avoid the Monmouth area completely where possible. The flooding is significant, and we need to keep routes clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need us most," he added.

According to the Met Office, England and Wales will continue to experience scattered rain and drizzle while Northern Ireland and Scotland will have dried weather with bright conditions and some sunshine.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has warned of cold weather in parts of the Midlands and northern England starting Monday with disruptions expected through Saturday.

