NJ declares state of emergency as NYC, DC prepares for severe flashflooding

New Jersey officials have declared a State of Emergency, ahead of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding threats in the region.
According to 6ABC, NJ announced emergency on Thursday, July 31, as the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to Washington, D.C., is bracing for dangerous flooding.
The State of Emergency will be in effect across all 21 counties as of 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to acting Governor Tahesha Way. This means all state offices will close early to allow for resources to be deployed throughout the state for the duration of the storm.
A Flood Watch has also been issued across much of the Philadelphia region, which will be in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday.
"Beginning this afternoon, we are expecting severe thunderstorms to bring heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts with the potential for flash flooding across the state," said Acting Governor Way.
"I urge all New Jerseyans to remain alert, follow all safety protocols, and monitor the proper channels for the duration of these storms. Residents should remain off the roads and indoors unless absolutely necessary," he added.
As per officials, heavy storms could lead to rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour. Widespread rain totals are forecast to be one to three inches, but the heaviest storms could bring five to seven inches of rain to isolated areas.