Kamala Harris announces new memoir on 2024 presidential campaign

The democrat reveals details about the new memoir a day after sharing that she will not run for the governor of California in 2026

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to open up about her 2024 presidential campaign in a new memoir.

Just over a year after she entered the race – following former President Joe Biden withdrawing his re-election bid and endorsing Harris as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate – the US attorney has announced her memoir, titled 107 Days.

In a video about her upcoming project, Harris recalled the "intense, high-stakes and deeply personal" days of her campaign. The title of the book represents the total number of days she worked to seek the Oval Office.

"Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candour and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey," Harris noted in the social media post.

The 60-year-old added, "I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Publishing house Simon & Schuster's CEO Jonathan Karp said Harris's memoir captures American history's most crucial moment, in all its glory, through the former vice president's eyes.

"It's one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published," Karp stated. "It's an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story."

The announcement of her memoir came just a day after Harris revealed that she would not be running for California governor in 2026, a potential hint at the 2028 presidential campaign.

Notably, 107 Days is set to hit shelves on September 23 and is available for preorder.

