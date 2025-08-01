Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics

US Vice President JD Vance joined the ongoing heated discussions about an advertisement by the clothing brand American Eagles that stars actress Sydney Sweeney.
The ad which used the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," drew criticism with some people upset by the wordplay in the slogan “great jeans,” which sounds like “great genes.”
In the ad, Sweeney wears all denim and says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."
Critics argue that the ad was promoting whiteness as superior and even compared it to Nazi-era propaganda.
While appearing on The Ruthless Podcast, Vance mocked Democrats and left-wing individuals for how they reacted to the advertisement.
Vance joked, "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy."
"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right?" he added.
He further made fun of the Democrats by saying they still haven’t learned any lessons from their previous election loss to Donald Trump.
The White House also criticized the left's backlash to the ad, describing it as "cancel culture run amok."