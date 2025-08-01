Home / World

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics

JD Vance mocked Democrats and left-wing individuals for how they reacted to the advertisement.

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics
Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics

US Vice President JD Vance joined the ongoing heated discussions about an advertisement by the clothing brand American Eagles that stars actress Sydney Sweeney.

The ad which used the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," drew criticism with some people upset by the wordplay in the slogan “great jeans,” which sounds like “great genes.”

In the ad, Sweeney wears all denim and says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."

Critics argue that the ad was promoting whiteness as superior and even compared it to Nazi-era propaganda.

While appearing on The Ruthless Podcast, Vance mocked Democrats and left-wing individuals for how they reacted to the advertisement.

Vance joked, "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy."

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right?" he added.

He further made fun of the Democrats by saying they still haven’t learned any lessons from their previous election loss to Donald Trump.

The White House also criticized the left's backlash to the ad, describing it as "cancel culture run amok."

Read more :

World

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation
The Trump administration has announced plans for the ballroom construction, set to begin in September

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast
New York and New Jersey declare state of emergency for storms as 43 million people face flash flooding

Kamala Harris announces new memoir on 2024 presidential campaign

Kamala Harris announces new memoir on 2024 presidential campaign
The democrat reveals details about the new memoir a day after sharing that she will not run for the governor of California in 2026

Giant 40cm stick insect discovered in hidden high-altitude Australian trees

Giant 40cm stick insect discovered in hidden high-altitude Australian trees
Australia's largest stick insect discovered in a remote rainforest of deadly snakes, spiders and creepy-crawlies

NJ declares state of emergency as NYC, DC prepares for severe flashflooding

NJ declares state of emergency as NYC, DC prepares for severe flashflooding
Severe thunderstorms to hit New York City to Washington DC area, sparking flash flood threat

US baby born from 30-year-old embryo sets record: ‘Hard to even believe’

US baby born from 30-year-old embryo sets record: ‘Hard to even believe’
Baby born from over 30-year-old embryo makes new record of the ‘oldest baby’

Tehran on brink of running dry ‘within weeks’ amid critical water crisis

Tehran on brink of running dry ‘within weeks’ amid critical water crisis
Water reservoirs in Iran's capital Tehran at historic low as experts predict 'day zero'

Virginia Giuffre family issues statement after Trump's new Epstein comments

Virginia Giuffre family issues statement after Trump's new Epstein comments
Virginia Giuffre’s family urges Trump to keep Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell behind bar