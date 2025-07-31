Home / World

Virginia Giuffre family issues statement after Trump's new Epstein comments

Virginia Giuffre’s family urges Trump to keep Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell behind bar

Virginia Giuffre family issues statement after Trumps new Epstein comments
Virginia Giuffre family issues statement after Trump's new Epstein comments

The family of Virginia Giuffre has responded to President Donald Trump's recent comments about her.

According to Newsweek, the president told reporters on Tuesday that Jeffrey Epstein "stole" Giuffre, one of Epstein's most well-known accusers, from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where she worked in the summer of 2000 when she was 16. Giuffre died by suicide in April.

"It was shocking to hear President Trump invoke our sister and say that he was aware that Virginia had been 'stolen' from Mar-a-Lago," the family said in a statement.

"It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey 'likes women on the younger side,'" the statement continued.

The family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual abuse advocate who died by suicide in April, made their plea to Trump in a public statement after he told reporters that Epstein, a convicted sex offender, "stole" Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where she worked as a locker-room attendant at age 16 during the summer of 2000.

Read more :

World

White House reacts to backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad

White House reacts to backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad
The American actress faced immense criticism over her American Eagle Jeans commercial

Colorado dentist convicted of killing his wife with tainted protein shakes

Colorado dentist convicted of killing his wife with tainted protein shakes
Dentist James Craig poisoned his wife’s protein shakes and asked other to fake evidence

Kamala Harris to enter 2028 presidential run? California move sparks speculation

Kamala Harris to enter 2028 presidential run? California move sparks speculation
Kamala Harris has decided to not run for governor of California 2026, opening possibility for the 2028 run

More than 100 aftershocks recorded near Russia following massive earthquake

More than 100 aftershocks recorded near Russia following massive earthquake
Nearly three tremors were recorded 6.0 or greater of those 100, with the strongest being a 6.9 that occurred after powerful one

UK airports hit by major disruption due to technical issue

UK airports hit by major disruption due to technical issue
UK flight operations begin to resume slowly after air traffic control fix

Eurasia's highest volcano blasts lava after powerful earthquake in Russia

Eurasia's highest volcano blasts lava after powerful earthquake in Russia
Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts with 'burning hot lava' after massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake

Virginia Giuffre becomes center of Epstein controversy after Trump latest claim

Virginia Giuffre becomes center of Epstein controversy after Trump latest claim
Donald Trump reveals reason behind his and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein fall out

Adidas warns to hike prices in US after €200 million tariff hit

Adidas warns to hike prices in US after €200 million tariff hit
German sportswear giant Adidas forecasts a €200m hit from tariffs in the second half of the year