Virginia Giuffre family issues statement after Trump's new Epstein comments

The family of Virginia Giuffre has responded to President Donald Trump's recent comments about her.
According to Newsweek, the president told reporters on Tuesday that Jeffrey Epstein "stole" Giuffre, one of Epstein's most well-known accusers, from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where she worked in the summer of 2000 when she was 16. Giuffre died by suicide in April.
"It was shocking to hear President Trump invoke our sister and say that he was aware that Virginia had been 'stolen' from Mar-a-Lago," the family said in a statement.
"It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey 'likes women on the younger side,'" the statement continued.
