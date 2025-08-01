Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain

A storm named Storm Floris is expected to hit the UK next week.
According to the Met Office, Storm Floris, the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 storm naming season, is expected to bring extremely strong winds and heavy rainfall.
The northern part of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to be effected the most by the storm.
Considering this, a yellow warning has been issued and will be in effect from 6am on Monday until 6am on Tuesday, as per Sky News.
The regions under the yellow warning may experience strong winds gusts ranging from 40 to 50 miles per hour and even stronger gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour, especially near the coast and in higher areas.
The Met Office noted that Scotland is likely to face most intense winds on Monday afternoon and night but there's still some uncertainty about how Storm Floris will actually be and the exact path it will take.
"Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday, but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places," the Met Office said in a statement.
Meanwhile, officials warned that people in affected areas should prepare for possible damage to buildings, injuries and even life-threatening situations due to storm.
The storm may also cause major travel disruptions and power outages.