Great Barrier Reef hit with worst coral bleaching in 40 years

The Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record, according to a new Australian government report, as ocean temperatures soared in 2024.

According to Al Jazeera, the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) said on Wednesday that it surveyed the health of the reefs between August 2024 and May 2025 and found the “most spatially extensive” bleaching since records began in 1986, which was “predominantly driven by climate change-induced heat stress.”

Scientists also found that coral cover declined by almost one-third, down to just 26.9 percent, in the southernmost third of the reef, as the southern reefs experienced their highest recorded levels of heat stress.

“The declines in the north and south were the largest in a single year since monitoring began 39 years ago,” the study’s authors wrote in The Conversation publication.

Described as the world’s largest living structure, the Great Barrier Reef is a 2,300km (1,400-mile) expanse of tropical corals that houses a stunning array of biodiversity.

AIMS CEO Professor Selina Stead said that “mass bleaching events are becoming more intense and are occurring with more frequency”.

“The future of the world’s coral reefs relies on strong greenhouse gas emissions reduction,” Stead said.

Managing local pressures and helping the reefs to “adapt to and recover from the impacts of climate change” was also important, she added.

According to UNESCO, which has classified the Great Barrier Reef as a World Heritage Site, the ecosystem is home to the world’s largest collection of coral reefs, including 400 types of coral.

