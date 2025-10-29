Trick or treat? Halloween candy prices hit record high amid cocoa crisis

World

  • By Hania Jamil
Trick or treat has become a little bit trickier this Halloween, as candy prices hit a record high amid the cocoa crisis.

According to a CNN report citing data from the Groundwork Collaborative, the average cost of candy is up 10.8% from last year and nearly four times the overall inflation rate.

The hike in prices has been blamed on cocoa's poor harvests in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which supply most of the world's beans.

Moreover, the concerning price tags have prompted candy makers to cut corners, re-adjust packaging sizes and use sugary alternatives to keep the production.

As the chocolate in stores this fall was made from some of the priciest beans in history, major brands have seen a cost change.

Hershey's and Mars variety packs have seen price hikes of up to 22% and 12%, respectively, while Reese's went up 8%, and gummies like Sour Patch Kids rose nearly 9%.

As per NBC News, the average price of a bag of Halloween candy increased from about $9 to more than $16 in five years, an increase more than triple the rate of inflation.

Less chocolate this Halloween

Major candy manufacturers are being forced to shrink down their package sizes and use less cocoa and sugary alternatives to keep up with the demand and continue their production.

CNN's report noted that some producers have moved from 75% cocoa to 65%, making bars sweeter and cheaper to produce.

