Nobel Prize winner claims US visa was cancelled over Trump criticism

Wole Soyinka, the Nigerian playwright and poet, won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1986

  By Hania Jamil
Nigerian Nobel laureate and President Donald Trump's critic, Wole Soyinka, has revealed that his US visa has been revoked.

On Tuesday, October 28, Soyinka, in a press conference, shared that his visa was nullified after he publicly compared the US president to Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

The 91-year-old playwright said in Lagos, Nigeria, "I have no visa. I am banned."

"Idi Amin was a man of international stature, a statesman, so when I called Donald Trump Idi Amin, I thought I was paying him a compliment," Soyinka noted. "He's [Trump] been behaving like a dictator."

Idi Amin was a Ugandan military officer and dictator who ruled the country from 1971 to 1979, and was famous for his brutal regime and widespread human rights abuses.

Soyinka, who won the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, unveiled that the US consulate asked him to bring in his passport so his visa could be cancelled in person.

Referring to the invitation as a "rather curious love letter from an embassy", he called on the organisation in the US to not invite and "waste their time".

The Nobel laureate had previously held permanent residency in the US but renounced it in 2016, tearing up his green card in protest of President Donald Trump's election.

Following Trump's second term in office, the visa policies have undergone some major changes.

In July, the US State Department announced a policy according to which nearly all non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians and nationals of Cameroon, Ethiopia and Ghana would now be single-entry and valid for only three months.

