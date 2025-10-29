Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss

Boeing is significantly increasing production of its 737 MAX jets with fewer regulatory restrictions, even as new delays hit its 777X program.
On Wednesday, October 28, 2025, the company said that it will now deliver the first 777X in 2027, citing ongoing regulatory issues.
Moreover, it took a $4.9 billion charge in the third quarter for a setback.
CEO Kelly Ortberg said certification delays from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continue to slow progress on the long-awaited 777X, initially promised to airlines in 2020.
The setback overshadowed the gains elsewhere.
Boeing provided 160 commercial aircraft during the quarter, showing significant enhancements from last year’s lower volumes.
Recently, the FAA minimised control over the company’s 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner programs, offering Boeing workers more authority over safety checks, aircraft will get the airworthiness certificates from the regulator.
Furthermore, the FAA approved a production increase for the 737 MAX—from 38 to 42 planes every month, assisting Boeing meet the increasing demand.
Despite greater challenges, the company reported a substantial revenue of $23.3 billion, jumping 30% over every year.
However, Boeing posted a $6 billion quarterly loss due to repeated postponements in its 777X and 767 programs, but achieved better outcomes of $238 million—its first since 2023.