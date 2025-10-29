World

Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss

Boeing reported revenue of $23.3 billion, jumping 30% over every year

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss
Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss

Boeing is significantly increasing production of its 737 MAX jets with fewer regulatory restrictions, even as new delays hit its 777X program.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2025, the company said that it will now deliver the first 777X in 2027, citing ongoing regulatory issues.

Moreover, it took a $4.9 billion charge in the third quarter for a setback.

CEO Kelly Ortberg said certification delays from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continue to slow progress on the long-awaited 777X, initially promised to airlines in 2020.

The setback overshadowed the gains elsewhere.

Boeing provided 160 commercial aircraft during the quarter, showing significant enhancements from last year’s lower volumes.

Recently, the FAA minimised control over the company’s 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner programs, offering Boeing workers more authority over safety checks, aircraft will get the airworthiness certificates from the regulator.

Furthermore, the FAA approved a production increase for the 737 MAX—from 38 to 42 planes every month, assisting Boeing meet the increasing demand.

Despite greater challenges, the company reported a substantial revenue of $23.3 billion, jumping 30% over every year.

However, Boeing posted a $6 billion quarterly loss due to repeated postponements in its 777X and 767 programs, but achieved better outcomes of $238 million—its first since 2023.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Nobel Prize winner claims US visa was cancelled over Trump criticism

Nobel Prize winner claims US visa was cancelled over Trump criticism
Wole Soyinka, the Nigerian playwright and poet, won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1986

Jamaica left without power as Hurricane Melissa heads for Cuba

Jamaica left without power as Hurricane Melissa heads for Cuba
No deaths have been reported in Jamaica after a Category 5 hurricane hit the island, as communication lines are dead

Trick or treat? Halloween candy prices hit record high amid cocoa crisis

Trick or treat? Halloween candy prices hit record high amid cocoa crisis
Candy makers are forced to cut corners and use sugary alternatives as the cocoa shortage worsens

GCF approves $250M grant for ADB’s ‘Glaciers to Farms’ project

GCF approves $250M grant for ADB’s ‘Glaciers to Farms’ project
Green Climate Fund backs $250M ADB program to strengthen water and agriculture resilience

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after Jamaica devastation

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after Jamaica devastation
Hurricane Melissa strikes Cuba with 120mph winds as Jamaica declares disaster area

Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation

Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation
Elderly woman dies after being left behind on remote Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship

Top 10 high-profile museum heists of all time

Top 10 high-profile museum heists of all time
'Priceless’ Napoleon-era jewels vanish in daring robbery at Louvre Museum in Paris

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles as Trump arrives in South Korea

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles as Trump arrives in South Korea
Donald Trump arrives in South Korea ahead of high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping

Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari

Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari
Eleven people have been killed after a plane carrying tourists to a Kenyan safari reserve crashed

Midhurst Gardens stabbing leaves one dead, two injured in west London

Midhurst Gardens stabbing leaves one dead, two injured in west London
One man has died and another has been seriously injured after a triple stabbing in west London

Albert Pike Confederate statue returns after Trump’s restoration order

Albert Pike Confederate statue returns after Trump’s restoration order
The statues of General Albert Pike has been controversial for a long time, just like many other Confederate monuments

Amazon set to cut 14,000 jobs in major AI-driven shakeup

Amazon set to cut 14,000 jobs in major AI-driven shakeup
Roughly 14,000 employees being laid off which is about 4% of the Amazon's 350,000 strong workforce