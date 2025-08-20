Home / World

UK inflation crisis looms with fresh rise to 3.8%

The consumer prices index showed annual inflation rose from 3.6% in June to 3.8% in July

UK inflation crisis looms with fresh rise to 3.8%
UK inflation crisis looms with fresh rise to 3.8%

UK inflation saw another unexpected rise last month, stirring fresh economic concerns.

As per multiple reports, UK inflation increased last month to 3.8% driven by higher food and travel costs.

This has raised fresh concerns that the Bank of England might postpone making more interest rate cuts.

The consumer prices index showed annual inflation rose from 3.6% in June to 3.8% in July, staying above the Bank of England’s 2% target for the 10th month in a row.

Because of this, another interest rate cut is unlikely this year and markets now expect the next possible cut to happen around next spring.

The figures also indicate that rail fares could increase by 5.8% next year, since regulated ticket prices are typically based on July’s retail prices index (RPI) which was 4.8%, plus an extra percentage point.

Reports suggested that the rise in prices was mainly caused by more expensive flights tickets which went up 30% in a month because of the summer holiday season.

On the other hand, petrol prices pushed inflation up a little compared to the last year while food and non-alcoholic drinks became 4.9% more expensive in July than the year before with beef, orange juice, coffee and chocolate among the items that see the biggest price rices.

Droughts in southern Europe have raised food prices in the UK which usually drops in summer.

This put pressure on the government during pay talks with public sector unions since minister want pay rises under 4% but workers may demand more because of the higher living costs.

Walmart issues stern warning over radioactive shrimp

Walmart issues stern warning over radioactive shrimp
A shrimp shipment from Indonesian supplier was tested positive for radioactive contamination

Hero to zero: 5 times big companies failed to save themselves

Hero to zero: 5 times big companies failed to save themselves
Several reasons can be cited as the reason for business failure including illiteracy to business, market changes and financial issues

Sir David reveals name of first golden eagle chick from Scotland project

Sir David reveals name of first golden eagle chick from Scotland project
Sir David Attenborough names golden eagle chick from Scotland conservation project

North Korea's Kim calls for rapid nuclear buildup amid US-South Korea drills

North Korea's Kim calls for rapid nuclear buildup amid US-South Korea drills
South Korea and the US launch joint military drills amid North Korean nuclear threats

Chinese YouTuber builds mini-subway for cats, sparking pet parents’ reaction

Chinese YouTuber builds mini-subway for cats, sparking pet parents’ reaction
YouTuber Xing Zhilei stuns social media users with a miniature subway system for his cats

Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work

Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work
Individuals looking to live outside their native country consider several factors before landing on their ideal country

Swedish wooden Kiruna Church relocated to escape mine danger

Swedish wooden Kiruna Church relocated to escape mine danger
Landmark 113-year-old church on 5 km journey to New Swedish city centre amid iron-ore mine risk

Elon Musk finds flaws in Kumail Nanjiani’s 'Silicon Valley'

Elon Musk finds flaws in Kumail Nanjiani’s 'Silicon Valley'
Kumail Nanjiani starred in the Emmy-winning series 'Silicon Valley' which humourized the tech hub culture

Zelenskyy Trump White House talks lead to possible Putin summit ‘within weeks’

Zelenskyy Trump White House talks lead to possible Putin summit ‘within weeks’
US President Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders

US State Department nullifies 6,000 student visas

US State Department nullifies 6,000 student visas
The Trump administration has revoked thousands of visas over violations of laws and 'support for terrorism'

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package
Authorities blocked off 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets to both pedestrians and vehicles

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated
The local council created a temporary shelter for people who had to leave their homes