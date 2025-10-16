US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch

A giant ice sculpture of the word “democracy” was unveiled on the National Mall.
According to Washington, the melting piece of art is meant to symbolize “America’s weakened democracy and the costs of its failure amid growing militarism and authoritarianism,” organizers say.
The entire sculpture spans about 20 feet and is in view of the Capitol.
The two New York City artists behind the installation, Marshall Reese and Nora Ligorano, have been installing temporary sculptures like this since 2006. This is the fourth time they have used the word democracy.
Reese said, “It’s hard being an American to think that we need pro-democracy advocacy actions and groups, but that’s what we do. Democracy functions when people participate in it.”
“Participate in elections or participate in working and communicating with their elected officials. I hope that people see this and are inspired to get to work and save our democracy,” he added.
Reese and Ligorano worked on the 3,000 pound sculpture, which they are calling “Last Call, DemocracyICED,” as part of the Up in Arms campaign, an initiative led by Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen to advocate for responsible military spending.