Voting rights act faces uncertain future as Supreme Court weighs key case

The US Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled their willingness on to undercut another key section of the Voting Rights Act.
According to CNN, The Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority signaled deep skepticism Wednesday over the creation of a second majority Black district in Louisiana and appeared open to at least weakening the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 in a way that could limit minority representation in Congress.
On one level, the case is about a single congressional district in Louisiana, drawn after the 2020 census to ensure African American voters could elect a candidate of their choice.
More fundamentally, the case is about whether governments may actively address discrimination, current or historic, by taking an action that is intended to help racial minorities.
It is also about whether the Supreme Court’s conservative justices view the Voting Rights Act, a crowning achievement of the civil rights era, as good law.
The court’s decision will almost certainly have sweeping implications beyond the Pelican State. It could potentially reduce minority representation not only in Congress but also in state legislatures and school boards across the country. Depending on the scope of the court’s ruling and its timing, it could also upend the 2026 midterms.