EU, Spain unite against Trump's tariff threats over NATO spending

The European Commission and Spain’s government have dismissed US President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose higher tariffs on Madrid over its refusal to meet his proposed NATO target for defence spending.
According to Al Jazeera, Trump said on Tuesday that he was “very unhappy” with Spain for being the only NATO member to reject the new spending objective of 5 percent of economic output, adding that he was considering punishing the Mediterranean country.
“I was thinking of giving them trade punishment through tariffs because of what they did, and I think I may do that,” Trump added. He had previously suggested making Spain “pay twice as much” in trade talks.
Trade policy falls under the remit of Brussels, and the European Commission would “respond appropriately, as we always do, to any measures taken against one or more of our member states”, commission spokesperson Olof Gill said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
The trade deal between the European Union and the United States signed in July was the right platform to address any issues, Gill added.
Spain’s Economy and Trade Ministry stated, “The defence spending debate is not about increasing spending for the sake of increasing it, but about responding to real threats. We’re doing our part to develop the necessary capabilities and contribute to the collective defence of our allies.”
Notably, Spain has more than doubled nominal defence spending from 0.98 percent of gross domestic product in 2017 to 2 percent this year, equivalent to about 32.7bn euros ($38bn).