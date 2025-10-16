World

Titan submersible implosion cause revealed in NTSB report: ‘Critically flawed’

  By Bushra Saleem
The reason behind the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion has been revealed by the US investigators in the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report.

According to The Guardian, the NTSB on Wednesday, October 15, revealed that the “critically flawed” submersible’s deadly implosion happened because of faulty engineering.

The NTSB issued its final report on the Titan submersible implosion in June 2023 that killed all five people instantly in the North Atlantic on the way to the wreck of the Titanic.

The safety board concluded that the faulty engineering of the Titan "resulted in the construction of a carbon fibre composite pressure vessel that contained multiple anomalies and failed to meet necessary strength and durability requirements."

The report also stated that OceanGate failed to properly test the Titan before the voyage, due to which it was unaware of its true durability.

The NTSB noted that the Washington-based company also did not follow the standard emergency response guidance that delayed the process to find the Titan wreckage.

The report said that if the guidance was followed, it would have saved “time and resources even though a rescue was not possible in this case.”

The catastrophic implosion killed French underwater explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British adventurer Hamish Harding and two prominent Pakistani family members, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

It is worth noting that the NTSB report aligned with the Coast Guard report released in August this year, which concluded that the Titan implosion was likely preventable.

