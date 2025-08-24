UK picturesque seaside village that bans cars, bikes to preserve its charm

Cars and bikes often destroy the natural peace but in the UK there is a seaside village where vehicles are not allowed.
The sea side community of Crovie, located on the Aberdeenshire coast is incredibly picturesque and stands out as it has no roads running through it.
The village sits directly by the water and cars and bikes are not allowed, making it peaceful and distinct from other coastal towns.
In Crovie, cars must be parked outside the village which consists of about 60 houses that can only be reached on foot with a steep cliff behind it creating a dramatic setting.
Crovie is known as the best-preserved fishing village in Europe where residents carry their groceries in wheelbarrows.
It has the narrowest space between the shoreline and the cliff in Scotland.
Many of its houses are built with their backs facing the sea to protect them from the fast-changing coastal weather.
Only five people live in the village permanently while the remaining houses are used as vacation homes.
Homes and holiday rentals in Crovie are commonly decorated with bright pebbles and maritime-themed art.
Visitors to Crovie can park their vehicles at a viewpoint above the village or further along the road nearby.