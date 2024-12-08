Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Tyler Perry has broken silence on his relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
During an interview with The Times, the Divorce in the Black creator revealed that he's grown frustrated with the constant attention surrounding the royal couple.
While speaking, Tyler was asked about aiding Harry and Meghan prepare for their move to America as he lent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex his California mansion, private jet and security team when they fled Europe.
“I didn’t. Meghan is from California. She knows California well. So there was nothing to prepare them for,” he coldly replied.
According to the outlet, “any conversational intimacy” evaporated when Tyler was asked and spoke about Markle.
"But I will say this: what I learnt about mentioning them — because there’s this insatiable appetite to know all about them — is that any question that is asked becomes the headline of anything I say,” he added.
Previously, Tyler Perry has been revealed to be the godfather of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet.
During his presence at Let’s Talk Off-Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast last year, Tyler revealed he refers to his goddaughter as Little Lili.