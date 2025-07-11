Tyler Perry’s accuser makes first statement after filing $250M assault suit

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Tyler Perry’s accuser makes first statement after filing $250M assault suit
Tyler Perry’s accuser makes first statement after filing $250M assault suit

Derek Dixon has broken his silence after accusing Tyler Perry of sexual assault and harassment in a bombshell $250 million lawsuit last month.

Speaking on his first interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Oval star opened up about his lawsuit, filed on June 13, against the Sistas star.

Dixon said, “I couldn’t just let him get away with this.”

“Everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them,” he added.

“My goal is to help ensure that the next generation of actors and creatives don’t have to choose between their dreams and their dignity.”

"This is why people, especially men, don't come forward," he said of the negative attention, adding, "I was too afraid to come forward. I knew it would be awful. And I was right."

Asking about his effort to settle with Perry privately before filing his complaint, Dixon revealed, "There are always attempts to resolve situations like this privately, but they never result in the type of change necessary to protect further victims.”

He added, "At the end of the day my absolute fear is that he will be able to continue doing this without any major consequences."

Dixon said he accepted the abuse as an unfortunate norm, thinking it was the only way to keep working in the industry.

"But eventually, I couldn't stay silent anymore," he said.

Shortly after Dixon appeared on his first interview, Matthew Boyd, an attorney for Perry, reiterated his initial statement.

Reacting to Dixon's email interview, the attorney said, "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam."

The statement continued, "But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."

To note, in a lawsuit, Dixon accused Perry of creating "a coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" while he worked for him.

Dixon appeared in 85 episodes of Perry’s BET series The Oval that aired between 2021 and 2025.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Justin Bieber hints at relationship struggles in new album
Justin Bieber hints at relationship struggles in new album
Justin Bieber opens up about relationship problems in 10th track, 'Walking Away', of new album

Beyoncé makes powerful stage return after flying car incident in Houston
Beyoncé makes powerful stage return after flying car incident in Houston
The 'Halo' hitmaker dropped unseen photos from her headline grabbing musical performance at Atlanta

Tom Brady’s team sets record straight on Sofia Vergara’s dating rumours
Tom Brady’s team sets record straight on Sofia Vergara’s dating rumours
Tom Brady’s representative finally opens up about dating speculations with Sofia Vergara

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share 'natural' bond amid whirlwind romance

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share 'natural' bond amid whirlwind romance
Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston sparked romance speculations after being spotted together in Spain last week

Kourtney Kardashian gets compared to sisters Kim, Kylie after big blunder
Kourtney Kardashian gets compared to sisters Kim, Kylie after big blunder
Kourtney Kardashian makes major blunder while promoting her supplement brand Lemme

Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harper's 14th birthday with loving tribute

Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harper's 14th birthday with loving tribute
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham marked Harper's 14th birthday with private birthday affair

Justin Bieber wakes up from music hiatus with new album ‘Swag’
Justin Bieber wakes up from music hiatus with new album ‘Swag’
Justin Bieber includes wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber to promote 7th album ‘SWAG’

Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z sets record straight on secret son rumours
Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z sets record straight on secret son rumours
Jay-Z finally calls out man claiming to be his secret son in bombshell federal lawsuit