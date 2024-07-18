Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate pal Tyler Perry’s achievement

  • July 18, 2024


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the biggest cheerleaders when it comes to their friends.

Tyler Perry, the Royal couple’s friend, will receive the Paley Center for Media's highest honour.

Tyler will receive the honour at the Paley Honors gala in Beverly Hills on December 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cheering for their friend along with Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Taraji P. Henson, George Lucas, Kerry Washington and more.

As reported by THR, Tyler said, "Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media.”

He further expressed gratitude, “Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I’m honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media."

Harry and Meghan befriend the filmmaker when he reached out to the Suit star around her 2018 royal wedding.

Meghan told The Cut that Tyler "understood what this meant, and that he could only imagine what it was like."

