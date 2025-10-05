Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game

Two people have tragically lost their lives and at least 14 others injured in a shooting in Alabama on Saturday, October 6.
The shooting occurred at around 11:30 pm following a football match between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College.
As per MailUK, the shooting occurred after a fight between two rival groups in downtown Montgomery.
Montgomery police Chief James Graboys said, "This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd."
"They did not care about the people around them when they did it. We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved," he added.
As per the outlet, four people including one children are in critical condition while ten others have sustained non- life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not yet revealed the names of the victims or the suspect involved.
Tina McGriff with the Montgomery Police Department said in a statement, noting, "Detectives are actively pursuing leads and reviewing evidence, including witness statements and surveillance footage."
Meanwhile, authorities are asking anyone who knows anything about shooting to share information with the police to help them with investigation.