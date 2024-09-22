World

Mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama claims four lives and leaves many injured

The Five Points South district, known for its nightlife, is where the shooting took place on Magnolia Avenue

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
A tragic incident occurred in Birmingham, Alabama, late Saturday, where a mass shooting claimed at least four lives and injured many more.

Authorities found the bodies of two men and one woman at the scene, while a fourth victim later died from gunshot wounds in the hospital.

As per BBC, Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald informed, “Multiple shooters fired several shots at a crowd” in the Five Points South area.

However, no suspects have been arrested yet.

The Five Points South district, known for its nightlife, is where the shooting took place on Magnolia Avenue.

Witnesses outside a hookah and cigar lounge reported that some of the gunfire sounded like it came from a fully automatic weapon.

So far this year, there have been over 400 mass shootings in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are injured or killed.

