Why young adults are using Cannabis to sleep? Experts warn of risks

An increasing number of young adults use cannabis and alcohol as sleep aids, but experts warn the habit may do more harm than good.
According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers discovered that 22% of US adults aged 19 to 30 use either cannabis or alcohol as sleep aids.
Cannabis was more common, with 18% using it compared to 7% using alcohol. Among those who had used cannabis in the past year, 41% said they did so specifically for sleep.
Lead researcher Megan Patrick cautioned that these substances can cause disruption in your sleeping patterns, by decreasing the sleep quality and making it harder to stay asleep over time.
For the study, researchers analysed data from 1,473 participants, revealing gender and racial differences: women were nearly twice as likely as men to use cannabis to fall asleep, and Black young adults were three times at a higher chance in contrast to their white peers to use alcohol for sleep.
Patrick further warned that regular use will make you dependent on it, exacerbating sleep issues and significantly increasing the risk of substance use disorder.
She further underscored the significance of improved sleep and its impact on mental health.
They stressed that health care providers should screen for such a habit. “Using cannabis to sleep may actually make sleep problems worse,” Patrick said.