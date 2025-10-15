New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus

New York has officially reported the first case of mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus.
On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the health officials confirmed that the virus was detected in a person who is a resident of Nassau County.
The county’s health department, in a separate statement, said the person started experiencing symptoms in August after traveling within the country.
It is pertinent to mention that the Chikungunya virus is rapidly spreading across China and other nearby countries.
Its rising numbers across the countries have raised concern due to the presence of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes in the New York City metro area and Long Island.
These dangerous mosquitoes are also able to transmit other dangerous viruses such as West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
However, there’s no evidence of local mosquito pools with the virus or outbreak signs.The virus is rarely life-threatening, and most people recover within a week. However, newborns, elderly individuals and those suffering from chronic conditions are at an increased risk.
Its symptoms include fever, joint and muscle pain, headache, joint swelling, and more.
Chikungunya cannot be spread from person to person. With cooler weather minimising mosquito activity, the current risk of transmission is low, according to state Health Commissioner James McDonald.