Health

New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus

Chikungunya virus is rapidly spreading across China and other nearby countries as well

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus
New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus

New York has officially reported the first case of mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the health officials confirmed that the virus was detected in a person who is a resident of Nassau County.

The county’s health department, in a separate statement, said the person started experiencing symptoms in August after traveling within the country.

It is pertinent to mention that the Chikungunya virus is rapidly spreading across China and other nearby countries.

Its rising numbers across the countries have raised concern due to the presence of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes in the New York City metro area and Long Island.

These dangerous mosquitoes are also able to transmit other dangerous viruses such as West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

However, there’s no evidence of local mosquito pools with the virus or outbreak signs.The virus is rarely life-threatening, and most people recover within a week. However, newborns, elderly individuals and those suffering from chronic conditions are at an increased risk.

Its symptoms include fever, joint and muscle pain, headache, joint swelling, and more.

Chikungunya cannot be spread from person to person. With cooler weather minimising mosquito activity, the current risk of transmission is low, according to state Health Commissioner James McDonald.

You Might Like:

Popular protein powders and shakes have higher levels of Lead

Popular protein powders and shakes have higher levels of Lead
Increased levels of Lead may damage the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults

Protein Powders contain alarming levels of lead, says new report

Protein Powders contain alarming levels of lead, says new report
A new report has revealed that some products contain lead levels 10 times higher than the safe daily limit

Measles rapidly spread across US, forcing hundreds of kids into quarantine

Measles rapidly spread across US, forcing hundreds of kids into quarantine
Nearly 118 students in Minnesota are currently in quarantine in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area after exposure there

Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress

Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress
Young rats who were on a ketogenic diet after they stopped nursing were less likely to show behavioural problems

Prolonged social media use may reduce intelligence, study

Prolonged social media use may reduce intelligence, study
A recent study revealed that social media use could be subtly harming brain development in tweens

Breast cancer self examination: Get to know your breasts in 5 steps

Breast cancer self examination: Get to know your breasts in 5 steps
Regularly checking your breasts may help you find breast cancer early

Constipation relief made easy with these simple dietary changes

Constipation relief made easy with these simple dietary changes
Chronic constipation affects about one in ten people and can significantly reduce quality of life

Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds

Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds
Diet soda consumption tied to higher liver disease risk, like sugary fizzy drinks

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study
The findings underscore social inference skills, the ability to 'read between the lines' in social situations

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon
She has joined her 20-year-old daughter Charlotte in the London race, raising funds for the charity Alcohol Change UK

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives
Patients with advanced cancer gained a full year of extra life if they quit smoking

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health
Results indicated that participants who followed 'exercise snacking' experienced enhanced cardiorespiratory fitness