Hims & Hers health’s stock skyrockets to 16% on menopause treatment launch

Healthcare products specialist Hims & Hers Health’s stock exponentially raised to 16% on Wednesday, far outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.4% gain.
The rally followed the company’s announcement that it is entering a new segment — perimenopause and menopause care for women.
The company revealed that treatment plans will be personalized based on each woman’s medical history and preferences. Hims & Hers is targeting an addressable market of around 1.3 million women in the U.S., citing a lack of adequate healthcare options in this area.
Chief Medical Officer Jessica Shepherd stated, “Women have been navigating an outdated healthcare system that wasn’t designed for them. Hers was built to serve every woman on her terms.”
With this announcement, Hims & Hers aims to revolutionise how women experience healthcare.
Eligible patients will also be able to access prescription medications in several forms, improving convenience and choice.
While details regarding how this new offering might impact its finances remains under wraps.
Notably, investors saw a great opportunity in this deal with a vast potential, signaling strong confidence in Hims & Hers’ diversifying role in women’s digital healthcare.