Health

First locally acquired case of Mpox strain confirmed in California, USA

Mpox is transmitted through direct infectious sores, body fluids, sexual contact, and contaminated products

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
First locally acquired case of Mpox strain confirmed in California, USA
First locally acquired case of Mpox strain confirmed in California, USA

The health official confirmed the first locally acquired case of potentially more severe strain of Mpox clade 1 in the United States.

The case has been detected in Long Beach, California, the patient did not travel internationally and was hospitalized, but is currently in the recovery stage at home.

“While the overall risk to the public remains low, we are taking this very seriously,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson stated.

Richardson further stressed the need for continued surveillance, early response, and vaccination.

It’s worth mentioning that health authorities are conducting contact tracing; however, no more illnesses have been reported yet.

Clade 1 Mpox, most commonly found in Central and East Africa, is known to cause more severe illness in contrast to clade 2, which was associated with the 2022–23 global outbreak that primarily affected men who have sex with men (MSM).

Mpox is transmitted through direct infectious sores, body fluids, sexual contact, and contaminated products.

The CDC strongly advised vaccination with Jynneos for high-risk, such as transgender and non-binary people, folks with suppressed immune systems, people exposed to infected persons.

A Long Beach public health physician Dr. Cliff Okada stated, “Anyone with an unexplained rash or lesions should seek care promptly.”

Most Mpox patients recover within 2-4 weeks without treatment.

Muscle strength tied to reduced risk of obesity-related health issues

Muscle strength tied to reduced risk of obesity-related health issues
Results indicated that higher grip strength was associated with a significantly lower reduced risk of obesity-related health problems

Praxis stock hikes over 130% after strong phase 3

Praxis stock hikes over 130% after strong phase 3
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 Essential3 program

Hims & Hers health’s stock skyrockets to 16% on menopause treatment launch

Hims & Hers health’s stock skyrockets to 16% on menopause treatment launch
Hims & Hers aims to revolutionise how women experience healthcare by launching perimenopause, menopause related treatments

Premature babies shows improved brain development from listening to mothers

Premature babies shows improved brain development from listening to mothers
Babies showed substantial development in the left arcuate fasciculus, a brain region involved in understanding language

AI may assist predict sepsis risk among sick children, study

AI may assist predict sepsis risk among sick children, study
Each year, more than 75,000 children across the US got sickened for sepsis, with mortality rates reaching up to 20%

New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus

New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus
Chikungunya virus is rapidly spreading across China and other nearby countries as well

Popular protein powders and shakes have higher levels of Lead

Popular protein powders and shakes have higher levels of Lead
Increased levels of Lead may damage the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults

Protein Powders contain alarming levels of lead, says new report

Protein Powders contain alarming levels of lead, says new report
A new report has revealed that some products contain lead levels 10 times higher than the safe daily limit

Measles rapidly spread across US, forcing hundreds of kids into quarantine

Measles rapidly spread across US, forcing hundreds of kids into quarantine
Nearly 118 students in Minnesota are currently in quarantine in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area after exposure there

Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress

Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress
Young rats who were on a ketogenic diet after they stopped nursing were less likely to show behavioural problems

Prolonged social media use may reduce intelligence, study

Prolonged social media use may reduce intelligence, study
A recent study revealed that social media use could be subtly harming brain development in tweens

Breast cancer self examination: Get to know your breasts in 5 steps

Breast cancer self examination: Get to know your breasts in 5 steps
Regularly checking your breasts may help you find breast cancer early