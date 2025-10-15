Popular protein powders and shakes have higher levels of Lead

A recent report found that nearly two-thirds of 23 popular protein powders and shakes tested had lead levels surpassing 0.5 micrograms per serving, which is considered safe.
While experts stated that these amounts don’t immediately harm healthy adults, long-term exposure may pose a significant health threat to an individual, particularly since lead accumulates in the body and is discovered in other tools as well, according to the Consumer Reports.
Plant-based protein powders showed the highest lead levels. Researchers discovered an increased amount of lead at 7.7 micrograms per serving in Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer.
They further found 6.3 micrograms of Lead in Huel’s Black Edition. Both companies stated that their products comply with FDA and international safety standards.
Lead is highly toxic and can cause neurological damage, particularly in children and pregnant women, who are advised to avoid products with high lead levels. Experts expressed concern about supplement industry oversight and recommend choosing brands with third-party quality certifications like USP or NSF.
How Lead poses harm to your health?
Lead contamination can come from soil, water, and manufacturing processes and increased levels of the component may damage the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults.
Notably, highest levels may cause unconsciousness, seizures, and potentially lead to death.
Consumer Reports urged people to avoid the consumption of protein powders, noting that people can get protein from other sources without risking heavy metal exposure.
The report stresses the need for stronger regulation, as supplements are not reviewed by the FDA like drugs or food.