Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress

A recent research revealed that a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet may protect against the long-term effects of prenatal stress.
According to new research presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology conference in Amsterdam, young rats who were on a ketogenic diet after they stopped nursing were less likely to show behavioural problems associated with prenatal stress.
In the study, pregnant rats were exposed to stress during the final week of gestation. Their offspring were divided into two groups—one group was provided a normal diet, while the other was kept on a ketogenic diet.
Results indicated that half of the rats on a standard diet developed a few behavioral problems within 42 days, in contrast to only 22% of males and 12% of females on the ketogenic plan.
Lead researcher Alessia Marchesin stated that the diet “acted like a shield” for the developing brain.
However, results varied depending on gender. It minimised inflammation in males and strengthened antioxidant defenses in females.
Notably, rats on the ketogenic diet gradually grew, indicating that calorie restriction could play a role in the benefits observed.
Experts further warned that results in animals don’t always replicate to humans, but the findings contribute to the field of nutritional psychiatry.