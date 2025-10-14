Health

Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress

Young rats who were on a ketogenic diet after they stopped nursing were less likely to show behavioural problems

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress
Ketogenic diet may protect young brains from prenatal stress

A recent research revealed that a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet may protect against the long-term effects of prenatal stress.

According to new research presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology conference in Amsterdam, young rats who were on a ketogenic diet after they stopped nursing were less likely to show behavioural problems associated with prenatal stress.

In the study, pregnant rats were exposed to stress during the final week of gestation. Their offspring were divided into two groups—one group was provided a normal diet, while the other was kept on a ketogenic diet.

Results indicated that half of the rats on a standard diet developed a few behavioral problems within 42 days, in contrast to only 22% of males and 12% of females on the ketogenic plan.

Lead researcher Alessia Marchesin stated that the diet “acted like a shield” for the developing brain.

However, results varied depending on gender. It minimised inflammation in males and strengthened antioxidant defenses in females.

Notably, rats on the ketogenic diet gradually grew, indicating that calorie restriction could play a role in the benefits observed.

Experts further warned that results in animals don’t always replicate to humans, but the findings contribute to the field of nutritional psychiatry.

You Might Like:

Measles rapidly spread across US, forcing hundreds of kids into quarantine

Measles rapidly spread across US, forcing hundreds of kids into quarantine
Nearly 118 students in Minnesota are currently in quarantine in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area after exposure there

Prolonged social media use may reduce intelligence, study

Prolonged social media use may reduce intelligence, study
A recent study revealed that social media use could be subtly harming brain development in tweens

Breast cancer self examination: Get to know your breasts in 5 steps

Breast cancer self examination: Get to know your breasts in 5 steps
Regularly checking your breasts may help you find breast cancer early

Constipation relief made easy with these simple dietary changes

Constipation relief made easy with these simple dietary changes
Chronic constipation affects about one in ten people and can significantly reduce quality of life

Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds

Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds
Diet soda consumption tied to higher liver disease risk, like sugary fizzy drinks

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study
The findings underscore social inference skills, the ability to 'read between the lines' in social situations

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon
She has joined her 20-year-old daughter Charlotte in the London race, raising funds for the charity Alcohol Change UK

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives
Patients with advanced cancer gained a full year of extra life if they quit smoking

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health
Results indicated that participants who followed 'exercise snacking' experienced enhanced cardiorespiratory fitness

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care
Over 6.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure—a number likely to reach 8.7 million by 2030

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer
Adding the targeted drug niraparib to standard hormone therapy minimised tumour growth and slowed symptom progression

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded that scientific research finds no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy