George Santos' 7-year sentence commuted by Trump with ‘good luck’ message

US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of disgraced former New York representative George Santos.
According to The Guardian, Trump on Friday, October 17, announced that he had signed a commutation to “immediately” release a former Republican US representative in a federal fraud case.
In a post on his social media platform, the Republican president wrote, “George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue’, but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison. I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal came up again.”
Criticising the Democratic senator, the 79-year-old accused Blumenthal of lying about being in the Vietnam War and enduring the “worst of war” for 20 years and called his claims of watching wounded and dead “complete and total fraud” and “made up,” revealing that he never went to Vietnam.
“This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN! George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!” the American president concluded.
For the unversed, Santos was sentenced to 87 months in April this year after he pleaded guilty to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people.