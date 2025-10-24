Harvard shooting prompts temporary lockdown, no injuries reported

Harvard University temporarily ordered people to stay inside after a person on a bicycle reportedly fired a gun near its campus.
The shelter-in-place order was lifted about an hour later when Cambridge police confirmed that a shooting had occurred near Sherman Street by Danehy Park.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and there was no ongoing danger to the public.
Harvard initially warned that police were searching for a person who had fired a gun and might be moving toward Garden Street and Harvard Square.
The suspected shooter was last seen traveling towards Garden Street and could be heading toward Harvard Square, according to officials.
"Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place," the alert said.
CPD recovered ballistic evidence from the scene, according to Sgt. Robert Reardon, the department’s chief public information officer.
Danehy Park is northwest of Harvard's main campus, close to the Alewife T station at the end of the Red Line.
Harvard advised people to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the university police.