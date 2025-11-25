World

Bangkok woman wakes up in coffin after being declared dead

A woman in Bangkok was thought to have died after she appeared to stop breathing two days earlier

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
A woman who was wrongly believed to be dead and was about to be cremated at a temple in Bangkok was actually found alive.

Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general manager, said he was shocked to hear a faint knocking coming from the coffin, indicating that the woman was still alive.

The 65-year-old woman was thought to have died after she appeared to stop breathing two days earlier.

"I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled," he said as per Sky News.

Pairat added, "I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time."

The woman’s brother was informed by local officials that his sister had died but according to the temple’s manager, the brother did not actually have an official death certificate to confirm her death.

After it was discovered that the woman was still alive, the temple’s abbot said she needed urgent medical attention and should be taken to the hospital.

The doctor later confirmed that she was suffering from severe hypoglycaemia, which means her blood sugar had dropped to dangerously low levels but she had not suffered any respiratory failure or cardiac arrest.

