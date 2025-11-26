World

Tulsa Race Massacre’s oldest survivor, Viola Ford Fletcher passes away at 111

Viola Ford Fletcher was 7 years old at the time of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the US

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Tulsa Race Massacre’s oldest survivor, Viola Ford Fletcher passes away at 111

One of the last living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Ford Fletcher, has died at the age of 111.

Despite being very old, Fletcher was known for her active efforts and hard work to get justice for the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma, one of the worst episodes of racial violence in United States history, Al Jazeera reported.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced the passing of the oldest living survivor of the massacre in a post on social media.

Nichols wrote in a Facebook post, “Today, our city mourns the loss of Mother Viola Fletcher. She was a survivor of one of the darkest chapters in our city’s history and endured more than anyone should. Mother Fletcher carried 111 years of truth, resilience, and grace and was a reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we must still go.”

Fletcher was just 7 years old when the Tulsa Massacre happened in Oklahoma when it was a state under the Jim Crow system that separated Black and white people.

Former US President Barack Obama also paid a heartfelt tribute to Fletcher and praised her for her civil rights efforts.

Obama wrote on X, “As a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Ford Fletcher bravely shared her story so that we’d never forget this painful part of our history. Michelle and I are grateful for her lifelong work to advance civil rights and send our love to her family.”

During the two-day-long white supremacist terrorist massacre that began on May 31, 1921, in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, some of the white deputies attacked Black residents after police arrested 19-year-old Dick Rowland, a Black shoeshiner, for allegedly assaulting a white woman.

As per a report by the US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, 300 residents are believed to have been killed and 700 others were injured in the massacre; however, the final and confirmed tally is unknown, as several people were buried in unmarked graves.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Bangkok woman wakes up in coffin after being declared dead

Bangkok woman wakes up in coffin after being declared dead
A woman in Bangkok was thought to have died after she appeared to stop breathing two days earlier

UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time

UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time
Milkshakes and lattes will be hit with a sugar tax for the first time in a bid to tackle obesity

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project
Heathrow Airport plans to fund the third runway entirely with private money

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93
Sir Terence English carried out the first successful heart transplant in the UK

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze
About 150 firefighters are tackling a fire which has broken out at a warehouse in west London

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'
US President Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation for state visit to China in April 2026

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension
Australia’s Senate suspends Pauline Hanson over her ‘disrespectful’ burqa stunt in parliament

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family
Thanksgiving is a special holiday celebrated mainly in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and Liberia

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea
Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts, sending ash plumes towards Yemen and Oman

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit
Xi Jinping to host Donald Trump in April on US president's first visit to China

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon
San Jose shipwreck is located about 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) underwater in the Caribbean

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal
Former Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt and businessman Lord Evans of Watford face suspensions of four and five months respectively