Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US

Microsoft and AWS have reportedly grappled with a significant outage

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Are you having trouble while logging on to Microsoft services and Amazon Web Services? You’re not alone. Thousands of users across the U.S. are reporting major outages affecting both platforms.

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Microsoft and AWS have reportedly grappled with a significant outage, causing severe disruption for millions of users across the USA.

The dual failure caused widespread connectivity issues, affecting millions of users and reigniting concerns regarding the internet’s dependence on a few cloud providers.

The major outage has caused Azure to knock out Microsoft 365 services - and even Minecraft and Xbox are affected.

Moreover, Outlook, Starbucks, Costco, Kroger, and Blackbaud are impacted as well.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, users started to report Azure related issues at 11:40 a.m. ET, spiking over 19,000 reports within a few hours, and reported over 11,000 reports on Microsoft 365.

A screenshot showing Microsoft Azure outage
A screenshot showing Microsoft Azure outage

In the USA, nearly 59% users are experiencing website related issues, 29% users are facing server connectivity issues and 12% have lodged complaints regarding domains for Azure.

Microsoft 365 users also reported difficulties accessing the admin center, Outlook add-ins, and other services.

A screenshot showing AWS outage
A screenshot showing AWS outage

In the USA, nearly 73% users from us-east-1 reported complaints regarding the major outage, while 16% reports are coming from the Oregon region, and the remaining 11% reports are coming from the Ohio region, which supports East and Central U.S. clients.

Microsoft attributed its Azure issues to DNS disruptions and said mitigation efforts were underway, while AWS has yet to officially address the issue.

The widespread Azure and AWS outage highlighted the risks of relying heavily on centralized cloud infrastructure.

