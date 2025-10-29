Sci-Tech

Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap

Both tech giants, including Apple and Microsoft still remain behind the AI chip manufacturer, Nvidia, valued at $5T valuation

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap
Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap

Apple and Microsoft soared to $4 trillion, pushing both companies above a $4 trillion market cap; however, both the tech giants still remain behind the AI chip manufacturer, Nvidia, valued at $5T valuation.

A few months earlier, the American tech giant, Microsoft, hit the $4 trillion mark, followed by Apple.

Microsoft’s stock jumped 2% after finalising a 27% stake in OpenAI’s for-profit arm, extending its collaboration with OpenAI that started in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based tech giant accomplished the major milestone for the first time amid strong iPhone 17 sales, whose shares soared to 25% in the past three months.

Apple reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, while Microsoft reports Wednesday; Microsoft shares increased 6% over the same period.

“Apple shares are heading into the upcoming earnings print with a greater halo of positivity than any time in the past year,” JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee stated, maintaining a buy rating and increasing his price target to $290.

It is important to note Apple has eliminated tariff risks under the Trump administration by transitioning much of its U.S.-bound production to India and Vietnam while underscoring domestic involvement Chatterjee said this strategy “has improved Apple’s positioning in the tariff landscape.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

How passkeys can secure your digital life from phishing and password theft?

How passkeys can secure your digital life from phishing and password theft?
Passkeys are now considered a safer alternative in era where one compromised password can trigger serious data breach

Nvidia soars to record high as AI chip surge fuels $5T valuation

Nvidia soars to record high as AI chip surge fuels $5T valuation
Nvidia approaches $5 trillion milestone after massive AI chip orders

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI
Nokia’s shares exponentially rose to 26% following the major announcement

WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report

WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp's reported update will allow users to upload a cover photo through their profile settings

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT
The fintech firm, PayPal, aims to dominate the AI industry in its sphere and shift the paradigm for shopping

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia
Grokipedia offers nearly 900,000 articles and aims to provide more balanced and less politically biased content

Have I Been Pwned? How to check Gmail as 183 million passwords breached

Have I Been Pwned? How to check Gmail as 183 million passwords breached
Cyber expert Graham Cluley strongly advised to use password manager to generate strong and unique passwords for each account

Amazon plans massive layoffs, affecting nearly 10% of staff

Amazon plans massive layoffs, affecting nearly 10% of staff
Amazon preparing for its largest round of corporate layoffs after pandemic overhiring

Qualcomm stock spikes high after launch of new AI chip to rival Nvidia

Qualcomm stock spikes high after launch of new AI chip to rival Nvidia
Qualcomm shares have witnessed a shocking surge moments after introducing new AI chips set to be available in 2026 and 2027

WhatsApp makes status updates more fun with new sticker reactions

WhatsApp makes status updates more fun with new sticker reactions
Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is making status updates more fun with new and unique feature

Japan unveils world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin in historic move

Japan unveils world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin in historic move
Japan introduces groundbreaking yen-pegged stablecoin for digital transactions

Google brings AI Mode shortcut to Chrome mobile new tab page

Google brings AI Mode shortcut to Chrome mobile new tab page
Google's AI Mode shortcut feature has launched in Chrome version 141+ for both Android and iOS