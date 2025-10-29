Apple and Microsoft shares hits $4 trillion market cap

Apple and Microsoft soared to $4 trillion, pushing both companies above a $4 trillion market cap; however, both the tech giants still remain behind the AI chip manufacturer, Nvidia, valued at $5T valuation.
A few months earlier, the American tech giant, Microsoft, hit the $4 trillion mark, followed by Apple.
Microsoft’s stock jumped 2% after finalising a 27% stake in OpenAI’s for-profit arm, extending its collaboration with OpenAI that started in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based tech giant accomplished the major milestone for the first time amid strong iPhone 17 sales, whose shares soared to 25% in the past three months.
Apple reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, while Microsoft reports Wednesday; Microsoft shares increased 6% over the same period.
“Apple shares are heading into the upcoming earnings print with a greater halo of positivity than any time in the past year,” JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee stated, maintaining a buy rating and increasing his price target to $290.
It is important to note Apple has eliminated tariff risks under the Trump administration by transitioning much of its U.S.-bound production to India and Vietnam while underscoring domestic involvement Chatterjee said this strategy “has improved Apple’s positioning in the tariff landscape.”