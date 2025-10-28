Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp's reported update will allow users to upload a cover photo through their profile settings

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report
WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing cover photos, which was previously exclusive to WhatsApp Business to all users, offering greater customisation.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the upcoming update will allow users to upload a cover photo through their profile settings, similar to the ones available on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The selected image will appear at the top of the user’s profile, offering a more personalized look to the messaging app.

Moreover, the instant-messaging app is currently experimenting with new privacy settings for cover photos.

It's options include My Contacts, Nobody, and Everyone, which is reminiscent of the current settings for profile photos and status updates.

Once you select “Everyone,” your photo will be visible to all; however, “My Contacts” limit its visibility to saved numbers, and “Nobody” hides it completely.

Availability

WhatsApp’s reported feature is being tested on WhatsApp beta 2.25.32.2 for Android, available via the Google Play beta program.

Although it’s not yet accessible to testers, the development hints towards Meta-owned WhatsApp’s plans to expand personalisation tools beyond business accounts.

Following its official launch, all users will be able to create more visually distinctive profiles using custom cover images.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI

Nvidia invests $1 Billion in Nokia to strengthen partnership in AI
Nokia’s shares exponentially rose to 26% following the major announcement

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT
The fintech firm, PayPal, aims to dominate the AI industry in its sphere and shift the paradigm for shopping

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia
Grokipedia offers nearly 900,000 articles and aims to provide more balanced and less politically biased content

Have I Been Pwned? How to check Gmail as 183 million passwords breached

Have I Been Pwned? How to check Gmail as 183 million passwords breached
Cyber expert Graham Cluley strongly advised to use password manager to generate strong and unique passwords for each account

Amazon plans massive layoffs, affecting nearly 10% of staff

Amazon plans massive layoffs, affecting nearly 10% of staff
Amazon preparing for its largest round of corporate layoffs after pandemic overhiring

Qualcomm stock spikes high after launch of new AI chip to rival Nvidia

Qualcomm stock spikes high after launch of new AI chip to rival Nvidia
Qualcomm shares have witnessed a shocking surge moments after introducing new AI chips set to be available in 2026 and 2027

WhatsApp makes status updates more fun with new sticker reactions

WhatsApp makes status updates more fun with new sticker reactions
Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is making status updates more fun with new and unique feature

Japan unveils world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin in historic move

Japan unveils world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin in historic move
Japan introduces groundbreaking yen-pegged stablecoin for digital transactions

Google brings AI Mode shortcut to Chrome mobile new tab page

Google brings AI Mode shortcut to Chrome mobile new tab page
Google's AI Mode shortcut feature has launched in Chrome version 141+ for both Android and iOS

OpenAI gears up to launch new generative music tool: Report

OpenAI gears up to launch new generative music tool: Report
The upcoming feature of OpenAI will compete with Google, Suno, and Udio, which offer generative music services

Twitch CEO admits failure after Emiru harassment incident at TwitchCon 2025

Twitch CEO admits failure after Emiru harassment incident at TwitchCon 2025
Streamer Emiru harassed during fan meet-and-greet at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego

Here’s how to catch final glimpse of comet tonight

Here’s how to catch final glimpse of comet tonight
Both comets may still surprise observers with their illumination before disappearing into moonlight