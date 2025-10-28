WhatsApp to allow users set profile cover photo: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing cover photos, which was previously exclusive to WhatsApp Business to all users, offering greater customisation.
As reported by WABetaInfo, the upcoming update will allow users to upload a cover photo through their profile settings, similar to the ones available on Facebook and LinkedIn.
The selected image will appear at the top of the user’s profile, offering a more personalized look to the messaging app.
Moreover, the instant-messaging app is currently experimenting with new privacy settings for cover photos.
It's options include My Contacts, Nobody, and Everyone, which is reminiscent of the current settings for profile photos and status updates.
Once you select “Everyone,” your photo will be visible to all; however, “My Contacts” limit its visibility to saved numbers, and “Nobody” hides it completely.
Availability
WhatsApp’s reported feature is being tested on WhatsApp beta 2.25.32.2 for Android, available via the Google Play beta program.
Although it’s not yet accessible to testers, the development hints towards Meta-owned WhatsApp’s plans to expand personalisation tools beyond business accounts.
Following its official launch, all users will be able to create more visually distinctive profiles using custom cover images.