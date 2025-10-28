Have I Been Pwned? How to check Gmail as 183 million passwords breached

The owner of Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) and cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt revealed that gmail users are currently urged to check their accounts after 183 million passwords were leaked in a major data breach.
The breach — a 3.5-terabyte collection of “stealer logs” created by malware, which includes data from Outlook, Yahoo, Gmail, and other providers.
If you have also become a prey to the massive attack, visit haveibeenpwned.com, enter your email, and click “Check.” If your address appears, change your credentials immediately and add two-factor authentication (2FA) for additional protection.
Experts warned that the breach is likely to expose passwords used on different sites such as eBay, Amazon, and Netflix, particularly if the similar password was reused.
Hunt explained, “Stealer logs constantly spew personal info,” mentioning that the breached data often circulates widely online.
Cyber expert Graham Cluley strongly advised to use password manager to generate strong and unique passwords for each account, as remembering them all manually is unsafe.
Regularly checking HIBP and updating passwords helps keep your accounts secure.
Benjamin Brundage of cybersecurity firm Synthient, who found the data, urged users not to assume they’re safe with strong credentials.
The Alphabet-owned Google confirmed there’s no Gmail-specific hack but stated it resets passwords when it identifies credential theft and encourages users to enable 2FA or passkeys for stronger security.