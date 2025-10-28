Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia

Elon Musk's company xAI has launched Grokipedia, an AI-based alternative to Wikipedia.
The Tesla founder has repeatedly crticized Wikipedia for having "editorial bias" and has promoted Grokipedia as a more accurate, independent and trustworthy alternative.
Musk, in a post on his social media platform X, said "Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo."
He added, "The goal here is to create an open source, comprehensive collection of all knowledge."
Using the AI model Groki, it offers nearly 900,000 articles and aims to provide more balanced and less politically biased content.
The site briefly crashed on its first day due to heavy traffic but quickly became functional again.
Grokipedia was originally planned to launch in September but Musk delayed it to remove content he viewed as propaganda.
The billionaire said at that time, "We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe."
Early visitors reported seeing a minimalist homepage titled "Grokipedia v0.1" with a simple search bar.
Besides this, Wikipedia, started in 2001 is managed by volunteers, funded mostly by donations and follows a nuteral point of view policy which allow users to freely create and edit its content.