Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia

Grokipedia offers nearly 900,000 articles and aims to provide more balanced and less politically biased content

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia
Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia

Elon Musk's company xAI has launched Grokipedia, an AI-based alternative to Wikipedia.

The Tesla founder has repeatedly crticized Wikipedia for having "editorial bias" and has promoted Grokipedia as a more accurate, independent and trustworthy alternative.

Musk, in a post on his social media platform X, said "Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo."

Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grokipedia as AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia

He added, "The goal here is to create an open source, comprehensive collection of all knowledge."

Using the AI model Groki, it offers nearly 900,000 articles and aims to provide more balanced and less politically biased content.

The site briefly crashed on its first day due to heavy traffic but quickly became functional again.

Grokipedia was originally planned to launch in September but Musk delayed it to remove content he viewed as propaganda.

The billionaire said at that time, "We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe."

Early visitors reported seeing a minimalist homepage titled "Grokipedia v0.1" with a simple search bar.

Besides this, Wikipedia, started in 2001 is managed by volunteers, funded mostly by donations and follows a nuteral point of view policy which allow users to freely create and edit its content.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT

PayPal stock jumps 14% after OpenAI deal to bring payments to ChatGPT
The fintech firm, PayPal, aims to dominate the AI industry in its sphere and shift the paradigm for shopping

Have I Been Pwned? How to check Gmail as 183 million passwords breached

Have I Been Pwned? How to check Gmail as 183 million passwords breached
Cyber expert Graham Cluley strongly advised to use password manager to generate strong and unique passwords for each account

Amazon plans massive layoffs, affecting nearly 10% of staff

Amazon plans massive layoffs, affecting nearly 10% of staff
Amazon preparing for its largest round of corporate layoffs after pandemic overhiring

Qualcomm stock spikes high after launch of new AI chip to rival Nvidia

Qualcomm stock spikes high after launch of new AI chip to rival Nvidia
Qualcomm shares have witnessed a shocking surge moments after introducing new AI chips set to be available in 2026 and 2027

WhatsApp makes status updates more fun with new sticker reactions

WhatsApp makes status updates more fun with new sticker reactions
Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is making status updates more fun with new and unique feature

Japan unveils world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin in historic move

Japan unveils world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin in historic move
Japan introduces groundbreaking yen-pegged stablecoin for digital transactions

Google brings AI Mode shortcut to Chrome mobile new tab page

Google brings AI Mode shortcut to Chrome mobile new tab page
Google's AI Mode shortcut feature has launched in Chrome version 141+ for both Android and iOS

OpenAI gears up to launch new generative music tool: Report

OpenAI gears up to launch new generative music tool: Report
The upcoming feature of OpenAI will compete with Google, Suno, and Udio, which offer generative music services

Twitch CEO admits failure after Emiru harassment incident at TwitchCon 2025

Twitch CEO admits failure after Emiru harassment incident at TwitchCon 2025
Streamer Emiru harassed during fan meet-and-greet at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego

Here’s how to catch final glimpse of comet tonight

Here’s how to catch final glimpse of comet tonight
Both comets may still surprise observers with their illumination before disappearing into moonlight

Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage

Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage
In the USA, nearly 62% users are experiencing landline internet connectivity issues, 22% users have reported mobile internet problems

WhatsApp tests new quick storage management shortcut for Android users

WhatsApp tests new quick storage management shortcut for Android users
This latest feature assists detect and delete the latest files occupying device storage on WhatsApp