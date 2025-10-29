Apple to bring major display overhaul for THESE upcoming devices: Report

Apple is reportedly planning significant display upgrades for three forthcoming products, including the iPad Air, MacBook Air, and iPad mini.
As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these devices are likely to feature OLED screen technology that Apple uses in the iPhone, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and micro-OLED in the Apple Vision Pro.
OLED macs launch timeline (expected)
Several rumours are swirling regarding the launch of the first OLED MacBook Pro; however, they are hinting towards its imminent launch.
Apple will continue using existing display tech in the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models.
OLED MacBook Pro redesigns with M6 chips are likely to be released in 2027, while the first OLED MacBook Air could launch in 2028.
Furthermore, the MacBook Air will receive an M5 chip upgrade this spring.
iPad Mini leads OLED transition
The iPad mini is expected to be the first device among the three to adopt OLED, along with a new water-resistant design.
The report further suggested Apple is planning to remove speaker holes using vibration-based technology.
Apple's upcoming devices prices (expected)
Apple's OLED iPad mini, which is expected to release in early 2026, could see a $100 price hike, starting at $599. The M3 iPad Air would reportedly cost $599, leaving a price gap with the iPad Pro.