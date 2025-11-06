Sci-Tech

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats

Spotify will show weekly updates into what users are listening to after bringing this update

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify is offering users a new way to track their listening habits with a feature called “Listening stats.”

Previously, users had restricted visibility into their music habits, depending on third-party services like Last.fm or waiting for the music-streaming giant’s year-end Wrapped summary.

Now, the company will show weekly updates into what users are listening to.

The feature further underscored top artists and top songs for the week and allows users to share their stats through different social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Spotify’s new in-app messaging feature.

Weekly highlights will further display special moments, such as milestones, new discoveries, and fan moments.

Moreover, users can generate playlists depending on their current listening trends and recommendations for what they need to hear next.

To access the stats, users are required to click their profile image and select the “Listening stats” tab.

‘The feature will be available to both premium and free users across over 60 countries.

Spotify underscored that the conventional annual Wrapped recap will continue, enabling users to share and watch top artists and other insights by the end of year.

While weekly stats offer listeners an improved comprehension of their music patterns on a more regular basis, a few users may feel it minimises the surprise element of discovering new insights during the eagerly-awaited Wrapped experience.

Overall, the addition of weekly stats offers a more immediate way to interact with music habits while creating excitement of the yearly recap.

