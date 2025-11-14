Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas' speak out as 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' debuts 

The Jonas Brothers made their first statement after their new movie, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, premiered across the theatres.
After the musical-comedy film, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas shared their delightful working experience in the Holiday movie.
In a conversation with ABC Audio, Nick said that they can poke fun at themselves because they have already worked through their issues in real life.
"We’ve been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don’t have much to prove. We’re here, we’re still kicking and love what we’re doing," Priyanka Chopra's husband added.
While Joe chimed in as he described the experience, "really meaningful" for them to make a film where they "just get to have fun."
"Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, ‘Either they’re gonna think this is funny or very offensive," the 36-year-old singer noted.
For the unversed, Jonas Brothers – who are currently on their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour – appeared together in A Very Christmas Movie, which releases on Friday, November 14.
According to the plot, the film revolves around Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas’s lives as they face a series of escalating obstacles during their journey from London to New York City.