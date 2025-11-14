Entertainment

Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas' speak out as 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' debuts

Jonas Brothers' new film, 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' premiered today

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas speak out as A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts
Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas' speak out as 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' debuts 

The Jonas Brothers made their first statement after their new movie, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, premiered across the theatres.  

After the musical-comedy film, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas shared their delightful working experience in the Holiday movie. 

In a conversation with ABC Audio, Nick said that they can poke fun at themselves because they have already worked through their issues in real life.

"We’ve been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don’t have much to prove. We’re here, we’re still kicking and love what we’re doing," Priyanka Chopra's husband added.

While Joe chimed in as he described the experience, "really meaningful" for them to make a film where they "just get to have fun."

"Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, ‘Either they’re gonna think this is funny or very offensive," the 36-year-old singer noted.

For the unversed, Jonas Brothers – who are currently on their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour – appeared together in A Very Christmas Movie, which releases on Friday, November 14. 

According to the plot, the film revolves around Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas’s lives as they face a series of escalating obstacles during their journey from London to New York City. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ariana Grande's fan faces charges after scary incident in Singapore

Ariana Grande's fan faces charges after scary incident in Singapore
'Wicked: For Good' is slated to be released in theatres in November this year

Millie Bobby Brown rejects pap's odd demand as she debuts bold new look

Millie Bobby Brown rejects pap's odd demand as she debuts bold new look
Millie Bobby Brown scolds a photographer over their unusual demand at the London premiere of 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Taylor Swift's rare handwritten note to late Liam Payne goes up for auction

Taylor Swift's rare handwritten note to late Liam Payne goes up for auction
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker died in October last year after falling from his hotel's balcony in Argentina

Selena Gomez teases live performance comeback on ONE condition

Selena Gomez teases live performance comeback on ONE condition
Selena Gomez reveals one thing holding her back from a live show comeback

Christopher Nolan gives HUGE update on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan gives HUGE update on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’
‘The Odyssey’ stars Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids
The 'Blood Marry' singer and her fiancé have shared that they’re planning to have children in the near future

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer
'Wuthering Heights' official trailer featuring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi has been released

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate
Paris Jackson’s claims against Michael Jackson’s estate face major court reversal

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker unleashes a fierce expletive attack on Elon Musk as he’s set to become world’s 1st trillionaire

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories
From Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year to Karol G’s Song of the Year, here’s a complete winner list of the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards

Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
From Jennifer Lopes & Ben Affleck’s messy split to Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s shocking separation, here’s a list of celebrity divorces in 2025

'Wuthering Heights' trailer: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance

'Wuthering Heights' trailer: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance
'Wuthering Heights' is set for a Valentine’s Weekend 2026 release